Tony Romo Returns, Leads Cowboys on Easy Touchdown Drive

Dak congratulates Romo on TD pass

Tony Romo is back!

Facing a no-win situation, Jason Garrett decided to play Romo at QB in a meaningless Week 17 game against Philadelphia, and he didn’t get hurt on the first drive! So there’s that.

Romo drove the Cowboys to a touchdown drive on his first series, and it was fairly easily done. A big run by Darren McFadden, a big pass interference call, and an easy TD pass to Terrence Williams from in close.

The sideline went wild!

For the “knock the rust off” crowd … the Cowboys have a bye week ahead before the playoffs.

