Alshon Jeffery Guarantees Chicago Bears Will Win Super Bowl Next Year for Some Reason

Decades ago, Joe Namath became a legend by guaranteeing his New York Jets would beat the favored Baltimore Colts in the Super Bowl. Broadway Joe’s bold claim came just a few days before the big game. Alshon Jeffery is taking a different approach when it comes to next year’s championship.

“I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year,” the Chicago Bears wide receiver told reporters after his team got waxed by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Jeffery’s bold proclamation is based on evidence known only to him. The Bears went 3-13 this year, the franchise’s worst record since the regular season expanded to 16 games. Jay Cutler is only getting older and the roster is full of problems in dire need of repair. Green Bay will still have Aaron Rodgers next year. Detroit figures to improve and will still have Matthew Stafford. The Minnesota Vikings probably won’t lose all their best players to season-ending injuries again.

A smart bettor would expect the Bears to finish last in the NFC North, not compete for a Super Bowl.

Now, on any other day, Jeffery’s comments would be laughable. But, everyone knows that with New Year’s Day comes carte blanche to make wild promises about the future with no hope of fulfilling them on the back end. If millions of doughy, hungover Americans can wake up and write down promises to run a marathon and finally pay off those credit cards, why shouldn’t a football player be able to say something like this?