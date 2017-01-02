Brent Musburger Hopes Joe Mixon Goes On To NFL Greatness

Video of Oklahoma’s star running back Joe Mixon punching a woman finally came out. Oklahoma kept Mixon on scholarship after the incident. He is playing for the Sooners in the Sugar Bowl.

ESPN’s Brent Musburger raised the controversy during the broadcast. Though, he followed that by assuring the audience Mixon was handling the distraction well (no word on the woman he assaulted) and expressing his hope Mixon has a successful NFL career.

Segueing from Mixon’s punch back to football is hard. It should be. Thus continues the slow, steady, and perhaps inevitable normalization of an unsavory crime committed by a quite talented football player.