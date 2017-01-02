Desmond Howard Has Very Confusing College Football Playoff Thoughts

Penn State scored 21 points in the second quarter and another 28 in the third quarter against USC in the Rose Bowl. Right now, they look like one of the four best teams in the country and worthy of the College Football Playoff.

At least ESPN analyst Desmond Howard thinks so.

He did say/tweet that.

I've said for over a week that it would be a crime if PSU wins the B1G and gets left out of the playoff. Let the fun begin. — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) December 4, 2016

Oddly enough, Howard himself appears guilty of the crime of leaving Penn State out of the College Football Playoff.

Howard actually preferred Michigan get a shot. The Wolverines lost two of their last three games in November. Michigan did, however, play very well in September.

This is all very confusing.

One thing is clear: the Rose Bowl has been one hell of an entertaining game.

