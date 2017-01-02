NCAAF USA Today Sports

Florida's Mark Thompson Broke Six Tackles On Absurd 85-Yard Touchdown

Mark Thompson scores for Florida against Iowa in Outback Bowl

Florida's Mark Thompson Broke Six Tackles On Absurd 85-Yard Touchdown

NCAAF

Florida's Mark Thompson Broke Six Tackles On Absurd 85-Yard Touchdown

Bowl season will surprise you. Few would have anticipated one of the postseason’s best offensive highlights coming from Florida vs. Iowa, but this was an incredible 85-yard touchdown reception by the Gators’ Mark Thompson, who broke six tackles en route to the end zone.

, , NCAAF

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home