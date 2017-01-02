Jared Goff Still Has a Fan Willing to Wear a Ridiculous Costume

Jared Goff wrapped up his rookie season on Sunday, completing a career-high 65% of his passes in a Rams loss to the Cardinals. The Rams amassed just 123 yards of total offense in a game that really meant nothing to anyone. Except this guy who had a Goffman costume made and then wore it in public to support Jared Goff. Unless this was ironic. Man, imagine having customized L.A. Rams Duffman-parody Jared Goff costume money.

Goff finished the season with 1089 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 7 interceptions and zero wins. And while quarterback wins are the dumbest stat, zero in 7 starts is still pretty remarkable.