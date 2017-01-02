Lane Kiffin Will Not Coach for Alabama Versus Clemson Anymore

NCAAF USA Today Sports

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Offensive Coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Nick Saben of the Alabama Crimson Tide walk during pre game of the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin will not be Alabama’s offensive coordinator for the national championship game against Clemson next Monday, the school announced today.

In a profoundly bizarre way, this news alternately qualifies as both a bombshell, and not that surprising. Last week, Kiffin, who is leaving to become head coach at Florida Atlantic University, basically said he didn’t have any happy memories of working with Nick Saban.

Steve Sarkisian will be taking over Alabama’s offense, effective immediately.

