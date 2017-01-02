Listen: Bob Costas' Spoken Word Nelly Cover is Electric

Bob Costas introduced Nelly before the start of today’s Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues. While doing so, he sent a strong message to anyone who thinks the veteran broadcaster has lost a step or two.

That message? I’m still here, guys, and I’m as relevant as ever.

Costas displayed both a strong knowledge of Nelly’s lyrics and hockey equipment while using an economy of words. It’s hard to imagine any viewer watching live will soon forget where they were when this moment of television magic occurred.