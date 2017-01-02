Mike Krzyzewski is Having Back Surgery, Will Take Leave of Absence

Mike Krzyzewski will coach this Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech and then take leave of absence to have back surgery. According to Jeff Goodman, the anticipated recovery time is four weeks. That would put Coach K out until February. Krzyzewski missed most of the 1996 season after having back surgery two decades ago. Duke was 9-3 when he took leave, and finished 9-10 over the rest of the season, including first round losses in the ACC tournament and the NCAA tournament.

Duke has eight games after the Georgia Tech game, through February 4th. The North Carolina game at home is on February 9th and could be a target date for a return if recovery goes well.

Jeff Capel, who was a player on that 1996 team, will serve as interim coach in his absence.