NFL Playoff TV Schedule: Wildcard, Divisional, Championship Game Times Announced

Here is the NFL playoff TV schedule released by the league at the conclusion of Sunday night’s Packers win over the Lions.

Here’s the entire NFL playoff broadcast schedule up through the conference championship games:

Wild Card

Saturday, January 7

AFC: Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

NFC: Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m (NBC)

Sunday, January 8

AFC: Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC: New York Giants at Green Bay Packers, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Divisional

Saturday, January 14

NFC: TBD at Atlanta Falcons, 4:35 p.m. (FOX)

AFC: TBD at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: TBD at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:05 p.m. (NBC)

NFC: TBD at Dallas Cowboys 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Championship Games

Sunday, January 22

NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)