Odell Beckham and Giants Teammates Fly Down to Miami, Party with Justin Bieber and Johnny Manziel

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

The New York Giants crushed the Washington Redskins’ playoff hopes by pulling off the upset on Sunday. To celebrate, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz and Roger Lewis hit up Miami. And wore boots on a boat with Trey Songz.

If that picture looks familiar …

Warning: Video contains some explicit language.

#PressPlay: #TreySongz having fun with #OdellBeckhamJr and other #NYGiants teammates in Miami A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:53am PST

Justin Bieber was also involved at a club party. If at this point you’re wondering why Johnny Manziel wasn’t there — don’t worry, he was, per TMZ.

Video of Justin Bieber out in Miami, Florida this morning. (January 2) pic.twitter.com/ehs83DpvcP — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) January 2, 2017

Not exactly a low-key Sunday night.

Beckham and the Giants have a playoff game in Green Bay on Sunday so marquee players blowing off steam in this fashion will be a hot topic.

The video also appears to contain an off-screen party declining Adderall, which seems to be a responsible choice.

[NJ.com]