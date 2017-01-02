NCAAF USA Today Sports

Penn State's Mike Gesicki Hauls in Incredibly Athletic Touchdown Catch

The Rose Bowl is rapidly turning into a classic with the USC and Penn State offenses firing on all cylinders. The Nittany Lions cut the Trojans’ lead to 27-21 thanks to this sprawling 11-yard touchdown catch by Mike Gesicki. Both sides are making highlight reel plays with great regularity. First team to 50 wins.

