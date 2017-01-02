Penn State's Mike Gesicki Hauls in Incredibly Athletic Touchdown Catch

The Rose Bowl is rapidly turning into a classic with the USC and Penn State offenses firing on all cylinders. The Nittany Lions cut the Trojans’ lead to 27-21 thanks to this sprawling 11-yard touchdown catch by Mike Gesicki. Both sides are making highlight reel plays with great regularity. First team to 50 wins.
VIDEO: USC Picked Off Trace McSorley's First Two Passes
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is off to a miserable start in the Rose Bowl. He’s thrown two passes. They’ve both been (…)
Ohio State Losing Does Not Mean Penn State Should Have Been In The Playoff
Hindsight is a wonderful thing.
Florida's Mark Thompson Broke Six Tackles On Absurd 85-Yard Touchdown
S-E-C tackle breaking.
Listen: Bob Costas' Spoken Word Nelly Cover is Electric
Strong intro.
Oakland-Houston Could Be Least Experienced QB Playoff Game Ever
Potential history in the making.
