Saquon Barkley Broke Off a Spectacular 79-yard Touchdown Run in the Rose Bowl

Penn State trailed USC at the half, but after forcing the Trojans to punt on their opening possession of the second half, the Nittany Lions turned Saquon Barkley loose and he didn’t let them down. Barkley sprinted 79 yards for a touchdown and made several USC defenders miss in the process. Penn State took a 28-27 lead on the PAT.

