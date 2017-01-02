Stephen A. Smith Leaving Mad Dog Radio, Returning to ESPN Radio

Stephen A. Smith is leaving Mad Dog Radio on Sirius XM and bringing his weekday afternoon show back to ESPN, The Big Lead has learned from a highly placed source with knowledge of the news.

In all likelihood, Stephen A.’s final show for Mad Dog Radio will be Friday. In his return to ESPN, his show is expected to be on at 1-3 p.m. ET on the New York affiliate and Sirius XM channel 80, and also broadcast at 10 a.m.-noon PT on the Los Angeles affiliate. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the source requested anonymity.

When Stephen A.’s show returns to ESPN Radio, which could be as soon as later this month, there will be some displacement. In New York, Hahn and Humpty is expected to move to late mornings. On Sirius XM, Russillo and Kanell is expected to move to channel 81. In Los Angeles, Thomson & Trudell are expected to do fill-ins and some evenings when the affiliate is not broadcasting games.

ESPN Radio is in an ongoing process of seeking to bolster its standing in the country’s biggest cities, where local talk dominates. They recently launched a new morning show with Keyshawn Johnson, Jorge Sedano, and LZ Granderson in Los Angeles. The move with Stephen A. Smith is clearly being made with the hopes of capturing market share in New York when Mike Francesa leaves WFAN at the end of the year.

Stephen A. has had multiple previous stints on ESPN Radio in New York. In 2014, he left the 1-3 p.m. slot for his present gig at Mad Dog.