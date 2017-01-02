The Undertaker Rises, Goldberg Falls in WWE Royal Rumble Betting Odds

The Royal Rumble is coming up on January 29th in San Antonio, and this evening should be when the storylines really start to get put in place for the battle royal.

CG Technology oddsmaker Jason Simbal sent The Big Lead where the odds opened last week, and where he’s got them today:

The most interesting to me was that The Undertaker has ascended to clear odds-on favorite, while Goldberg has dropped in advance of his appearance on Raw this evening.

The logic, as I read it, is that Goldberg-Lesnar and Undertaker-Cena are presumable WrestleMania matches. If Goldberg wins the Rumble, you have to figure out a way to get the belt on Lesnar between then and Mania; Cena is facing AJ Styles for the title belt at the Royal Rumble, and it’s not a huge leap to think he could win that match and they could have a long build for him against Taker.

Finn Balor has intriguingly strong odds; I’d be shocked if he won, but stranger things have happened.

If we’re going for what I’d root for, it’d be Chris Jericho. That would set up the culmination of his bromance with Kevin Owens, which has been WWE’s most fun angle in some time, and it would be a solid few months of build.

Y’all have any thoughts?