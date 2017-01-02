Trace McSorely Threw Interception, USC Won The Rose Bowl 52-49

Trace McSorely makes plays. But, he sprinkles in a few plays you’ll regret. Tied 49-49 with less than a minute remaining, the Penn State quarterback threw a near interception. Then, he threw an actual interception, setting USC up near field goal range. The Trojans kicked the field goal to win an instant classic 52-49.

Hard to pick just one MVP. USC quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 453 yards and five touchdowns. Saquon Barkley had 249 total yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort.

At least one of these teams will be a “bowl hype” team overrated heading into 2017. Right now, we’d bet on both of them.