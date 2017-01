Joe McKnight’s death hit the USC community hard, and on Monday at the Rose Bowl the Trojans’ current star running back is honoring him. Ronald Jones is wearing No. 4, McKnight’s old number, during the game instead of his usual No. 25.

RB Ronald Jones honoring the late Joe McKnight by wearing No. 4 #USC pic.twitter.com/UDHZ0ueMHr — Chris Trevino (@ChrisNTrevino) January 2, 2017

Ronald Jones II wearing No. 4 to honor Joe McKnight (h/t @keelyismyname) pic.twitter.com/PdJpb5WSIy — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) January 2, 2017

That’s a great tribute. The Trojans are also each wearing a helmet sticker that reads “JM 4” during the game:

Helmet decals for the day. Honoring the late Joe McKnight. Remembered forever. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/kwO42NKmPo — USC FB Equipment (@USCEquipment) January 2, 2017

McKnight’s death shocked the sports world, USC’s tributes to him at the Rose Bowl — a game McKnight played in twice — is perfect.