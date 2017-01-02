VIDEO: Adoree' Jackson Injured In Rose Bowl

USC multipurpose star Adoree’ Jackson suffered a bad looking leg injury playing in the Rose Bowl. Jackson, a junior, was expected to declare early for the NFL Draft and be an early round pick.

Michigan tight end Jake Butt tore his ACL in the Orange Bowl. Jackson appears to have what may be a significant, money-costing injury in the Rose Bowl. With those sorts of injuries in “important” bowls, it’s hard to knock first-rounders Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey skipping less important ones.