VIDEO: Kris Dunn Made the Move of the Year, Left Shabazz Napier Confused and Alone

Kris Dunn, the 5th pick in this year’s draft, has had a quiet start to his rookie season. He’s averaging just 4.3 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds, but he’s having a breakout January, putting up 11, 4, and 3 this month. Sure, it’s only the 2nd and he’s only played one game, but the Timberwolves are 11-23 so let’s pretend there’s a bright spot. During the Wolves’ loss to the Blazers on Sunday, Dunn broke out a sick move where he bounced the ball around the back of Shabazz Napier.

Napier was completely fooled. It was like Dunn threw a bounce pass to himself on a backdoor cut.