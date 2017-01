Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is off to a miserable start in the Rose Bowl. He’s thrown two passes. They’ve both been intercepted by USC.

The first came on what appears to be miscommunication with a wide receiver on the Nittany Lions’ first play of the game — from their own 3-yard line.



The second killed a promising drive and ended up in the hands of star Adoree’ Jackson.



Turning the ball over on every pass attempt is not a winning formula.