Alert: Devin Hester Will Be in the Playoffs

Devin Hester, the greatest return man of this or any generation, will participate in the NFL playoffs as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, according to reports.

With their first playoff game four days away, the Seattle Seahawks are hoping to boost their special teams by signing veteran returner Devin Hester, a source confirmed Tuesday night to ESPN. The Baltimore Ravens waived Hester last month after he struggled through injuries and showed a hesitancy to return punts. Hester averaged 7.2 yards per punt return on the season (17th in the NFL) and 24.5 yards per kickoff return.

Hester is 34 years old and hasn’t scored a return touchdown since 2014. In other words, there is a reason he was available.

But if you’re the Seahawks, and your main return man broke his leg two weeks ago, it’s worth a shot.