Hue Jackson Will Go Swimming in a Nearby Lake if the Browns are 1-15 Again

The Browns are bad, but they’re not going to be as bad next year. This much, coach Hue Jackson guarantees. Via ESPN:

“I’m not going 1-15,” Jackson said. “No. I’ll be swimming in that lake over there somewhere. That’s not happening.” “That’s not happening,” Jackson said. “I just know me too well.”

I guess that means he doesn’t know his team too well, but in his defense, going 1-15 is unlikely. Even then, this will end up being a proclamation on par with Jeff Fisher’s infamous “I’m not going 7-9” speech. He didn’t. Fisher went 4-7, signed a contract extension, lost two more games and was fired.

It’s unlikely the Browns will give Jackson such a nice golden parachute. Even if they do improve next season, they’ll still stink. But if you didn’t fire him after 1-15, how can you fire him after 4 or 5 wins? (Easily in the NFL!)

They haven’t had a winning season since 2007 or made the playoffs since 2002. If Jackson had a Fisher-esque season, it would be a huge improvement, but who will be happy? I guess all that matters is that he doesn’t have to go swimming in Lake Erie.