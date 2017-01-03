NFL USA Today Sports

Hue Jackson Will Go Swimming in a Nearby Lake if the Browns are 1-15 Again

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Browns are bad, but they’re not going to be as bad next year. This much, coach Hue Jackson guarantees. Via ESPN:

“I’m not going 1-15,” Jackson said. “No. I’ll be swimming in that lake over there somewhere. That’s not happening.”

“That’s not happening,” Jackson said. “I just know me too well.”

I guess that means he doesn’t know his team too well, but in his defense, going 1-15 is unlikely. Even then, this will end up being a proclamation on par with Jeff Fisher’s infamous “I’m not going 7-9” speech. He didn’t. Fisher went 4-7, signed a contract extension, lost two more games and was fired.

It’s unlikely the Browns will give Jackson such a nice golden parachute. Even if they do improve next season, they’ll still stink. But if you didn’t fire him after 1-15, how can you fire him after 4 or 5 wins? (Easily in the NFL!)

They haven’t had a winning season since 2007 or made the playoffs since 2002. If Jackson had a Fisher-esque season, it would be a huge improvement, but who will be happy? I guess all that matters is that he doesn’t have to go swimming in Lake Erie.

