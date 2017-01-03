JaVale McGee Likens Shaquille O'Neal to Famous Blackface Actor

First, the tweet:

Now, the context: On the left is basketball great Shaquille O’Neal, who is now a basketball analyst for TNT. On the right is Bert Williams, a black vaudeville performer who performed in blackface.

O’Neal has been making fun of McGee for years, having twice awarded him the “Shaqtin’ a Fool” MVP Award, which is basically Shaq’s cute little way of saying who he thinks is the NBA’s biggest doofus.

McGee has gotten fed up with this, three years ago referring to the segment as “Shaqtin’ a Coon.”

Earlier today, O’Neal once again needled McGee, this time about his haircut.

And that’s how we wound up where we are today, with McGee essentially calling O’Neal a minstrel.

O’Neal seems unfazed.

I'm just playing @JaValeMcGee34 keep your pants on dude https://t.co/W4l6mLTzBv — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 4, 2017

(H/T Deadspin).