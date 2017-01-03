Johnny Manziel's Night Out in Miami Could Land Him in Court Again

By now you’ve heard that 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny “Football” Manziel spent last weekend partying at LIV in Miami with Odell Beckham, Justin Bieber and others.

One of those others, according to her Snapchat account, was Colleen Crowley, the ex-girlfriend Manziel was accused of hitting and threatening in January of 2015. Manziel was charged with misdemeanor assault, and last month came to an agreement with the Dallas County district attorney that would result in a dropped charge if Manziel could avoid having contact with Crowley for one year, among other conditions.

Trouble is, Crowley was at LIV the same night Manziel was, and now the D.A. is looking into whether or not Manziel violated the terms of the dismissal agreement, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We have been made aware of recent developments and prosecutors are currently reviewing the information and case to ensure that [Manziel] is compliant with his terms,” Brittany Dunn, director of communications for the Dallas County D.A.’s office, said in a statement.

Manziel is not on probation, meaning a violation of the agreement wouldn’t land him in jail on its own. He would simply then be prosecuted for the assault charge, at which point the case would be resolved by a trial or a plea deal, just as it otherwise would have.