Kansas' Svi Mykhailiuk Gets Away with Epic Travel to Beat Rival Kansas State at the Buzzer

Kansas State hadn’t won a men’s basketball game in Lawrence since 2006, and it was a 13.5-point underdog entering Tuesday’s game at No. 3 Kansas. That the game was tied with five seconds left was an upset in itself, propelled by a brilliant performance by big man Dean Wade, who scored 20.

Kansas hadn’t shown it could stop the Wildcats from scoring, and overtime would have been a tossup. This was a huge opportunity for the Wildcats, and their embattled coach, Bruce Weber.

The Jayhawks wanted to inbound the ball to Frank Mason, their point guard and best player. K-State made a good denial, and forced it instead to Sviatoslav Mikhailiuk, a 6-foot-8, 19-year-old junior from Ukraine. He averages 11.2 points per game off the bench.

And Svi did this:

Big XII refs. 50 fouls called then swallow the whistle on the obvious walk. @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/xMRneMttcO — Kyle Cofer (@KCohFer) January 4, 2017

Svi picked up his dribble there and shot it there. pic.twitter.com/29NDvwdKmK — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) January 4, 2017

The refs didn’t call it and Kansas won 90-88.

Mikhailiuk had 11.

It has been meme’d.