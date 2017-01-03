Roundup: Watch Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Disaster; Hollywood Sign Vandalized & Alabama Will Miss Lane Kiffin

Alexina Graham, a model … “Ants craft tiny sponges to dip into honey and carry it home” … mother and two daughters fall from a ski lift in Colorado; mom doesn’t survive … “Race to save rare breed of pig hinges on eating them” … who sent this HR director a box of candy dicks? … so Waffle House waitresses pack heat? … “KKK Leaders Allege Producers Paid Them to Fake Scenes in Canceled A&E Documentary” … was unaware you could get arrested for driving under the influence of caffeine … “Turkish Authorities Detain Wall Street Journal Staff Reporter” … on New Year’s Eve, the “Hollywood” sign became the “Hollyweed” sign … “Government Ethics director ordered controversial tweets praising Trump, email reveals” …

Is Nick Saban’s dominance bad for college football? And plenty of Lane Kiffin talk! Interviews with Bruce Feldman, Stewart Mandel and Joel Klatt. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast]

LA used to be Josh Rosen’s town. Now? Sam Darnold is running the show. [TMG Sports]

What is it like to cover the Cleveland Browns for 20 years? You probably don’t want to know, but … [The Ringer]

Clemson, which I think will defeat Alabama for the National title, has a true freshman who could be the #1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. [Fox Sports]

Terrific story on Terrelle Pryor, who overcame a very rough upbringing with no father figure, and virtually being homeless as a youth. [Cleveland.com]

Happened last week, but here’s a good read on the passing of BYU football icon LaVell Edwards. [Salt Lake Tribune]

Measured analysis here: Chip Kelly the coach couldn’t live up to Chip Kelly the idea. [ESPN]

Very long piece that gives you a glimpse into the world of ESPN college football analysts. [AL.com]

LeBron’s emphatic one-handed slam leads NBA Top 10 Plays

Of course Lane Kiffin’s absence will hurt Alabama in the title game.

So what got to Mariah Carey? The feathers? The necklace? The first step? Something else?

Perfect timing for this piece on the Hollywood sign a couple weeks ago. Man, that “Hollyweed” stunt must have taken awhile.

Does anyone make it look as easy as the Greek Freak? The Bucks got over .500 with a win over the Thunder. Russell Westbrook scored 30 points on 28 shots.