Milwaukee Bucks Fans Did Not Appreciate Russell Westbrook Doing the Discount Double-Check

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 12: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder answers questions after the Thunder defeat the Miami Heat 105-94 in Game One of the 2012 NBA Finals at Chesapeake Energy Arena on June 12, 2012 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Do you remember a time, not so long ago, when Aaron Rodgers’ State Farm commercials occupied a significant corner of the cultural zeitgeist?

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook sure does, and proved it Monday night in the fair state of Wisconsin. After knocking down a three-pointer, he taunted Milwaukee Bucks fans by doing Rodgers’ signature discount double-check move. THE SAME MOVE FROM THOSE POPULAR COMMERCIALS, YOU GUYS! REMEMBER?

The home crowd would get the last laugh as the Thunder fell, 98-94. The Packers are also in the playoffs and, unlike, their opponents, haven’t been partying in Miami before the big game — so things are looking up.

