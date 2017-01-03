Milwaukee Bucks Fans Did Not Appreciate Russell Westbrook Doing the Discount Double-Check

Do you remember a time, not so long ago, when Aaron Rodgers’ State Farm commercials occupied a significant corner of the cultural zeitgeist?

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook sure does, and proved it Monday night in the fair state of Wisconsin. After knocking down a three-pointer, he taunted Milwaukee Bucks fans by doing Rodgers’ signature discount double-check move. THE SAME MOVE FROM THOSE POPULAR COMMERCIALS, YOU GUYS! REMEMBER?

The home crowd would get the last laugh as the Thunder fell, 98-94. The Packers are also in the playoffs and, unlike, their opponents, haven’t been partying in Miami before the big game — so things are looking up.