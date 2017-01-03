Pacman Jones Arrested For Assault, Allegedly Head-Butted Officer, Spit on Nurse

Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning in Cincinnati. Jones has been charged with multiple things including assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. The initial assault charge was for “pushing and poking (a man) in the eye.” Via WCPO:

The documents also say Jones refused to enter the police cruiser by pulling away, kicking and head-butting an officer as he was being arrested. While Jones was being processed into the Hamilton County Justice Center, documents say he spat on a nurse’s hand, resulting in the final count of harassment with a bodily substance. He is expected in court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

It’s now been a decade since Jones was involved in a shooting at NBA All-Star weekend in Las Vegas and was subsequently suspended for the entire 2007 NFL season. Jones spent 2008 in Dallas but missed the 2009 season as he was coming off a major injury and had been implicated in another shooting that took place during his 2007 suspension. He’s been in Cincinnati since 2010 and over the past couple years, Jones has kept his headline-making incidents to football-related things. Like eye-gouging Amari Cooper, accusing Antonio Brown of faking a concussion, and a million other things involving the Steelers.

His latest arrest should make it safe for media members to go back to referring to him as “Pacman” instead of briefly confusing everyone when he’s involved in an on-or-off-the-field incident because there are multiple Adam Jones‘ in the world of sports and entertainment.