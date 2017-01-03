Rory McIlroy to Play Callaway Clubs per Report

Rory McIlroy will be playing Callaway clubs and a Titleist ball according to Chris Solomon over at NoLayingUp.

Rory McIlroy will make his 2017 debut at the BMW South African Open on January 12, and will be making equipment changes through the entire bag. No Laying Up has confirmed that Rory will be playing the new Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero driver, Callaway Custom Apex MB irons, and reuniting with an old (but improved) friend in the Titleist ProV1x ball.

McIlroy explained the decision to NoLayingUp saying, “It’s nice to have a little look around.”

“I want to play the new ProV1x ball and I know the Callaway driver works the best with it. I also know my Nike irons don’t work as well with the Titleist ball because of the groove format. Too spinny, and a loss of distance,” McIlroy told No Laying Up in late December. “With everything that’s going on in the golf world and the golf business right now, especially with my sponsor Nike pulling out of the golf equipment business, it’s given me the freedom to try other things in the market that I haven’t been able to try the last few years. It’s nice to have a little look around,” McIlroy told the No Laying Up podcast in November. “The golf ball will be the big thing.”

McIlroy, who is looking for a new set of sticks after Nike bailed on golf equipment and recently played TaylorMade drivers, also said he will apparently not be signing a new club deal in 2017, which gives him the freedom to make a change if he feels uncomfortable during the season.

He’ll also be playing Titleist Vokey wedges and a new Odyssey prototype putter.

Solomon was previously successful in reporting that McIlroy would be playing the TaylorMade drivers and has had McIlroy on his podcast.

[Via NoLayingUp]