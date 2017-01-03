How Much Would You Pay For a Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy Celebrity Boxing Match?

If Chris Brown and Soulja Boy had a televised boxing match, how much money would you pay to watch the two rappers go at it for a few rounds?

Brown said he has a boxing ring and offered Soulja Boy three rounds and three minutes to fight after a recent beef. Brown speculated that when the adrenaline wore off, Soulja Boy wouldn’t be able to keep up with him because he had been training recently.

The actual challenge has too much NSFW language to share, but you can watch it via Brown’s Instagram.

After all that IG beef, Soulja Boy & Chris Brown are gonna have a boxing match. I KNEW the beef was fake! They bout to make SO much money! 😂 — Timothy DeLaGhetto (@TimothyDeLaG) January 3, 2017

Celebrity boxing is hardly a new phenomenon — there were two episodes of a show literally called “Celebrity Boxing” that aired on FOX in 2002.

’90s rap star Vanilla Ice fought (and lost to) Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges during the first episode.

For the second episode, Weird Al Yankovic was challenged to fight professional wrestler Chyna. But he denied the request.

Would love to see @souljaboy and @chrisbrown in a boxing match. All proceeds to charity. Make it happen boys — Aggro Santos (@aggrosantos) January 3, 2017

Soulja Boy, however, accepted the challenge from Brown and said that he wants Adrien Broner to set up the fight (via HotNewHipHop).

Realistically, the two stars getting mad on Instagram is one thing. But for them to actually set up a televised boxing match would be a whole different kind of beef.

That said, there are quite a few people who would want to see these musicians scrap. If it were less than $10 for PPV, would you buy it?

Many would root against Brown for his history of domestic violence with Rihanna. Others dislike Soulja Boy for enjoying too much of his fifteen minutes of fame and posting endlessly and shamelessly on social media.