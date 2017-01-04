Ben Boulware Defended Christian Wilkins Grabbing Balls, Enjoys The Odd Butt Grab

Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins was caught on camera grabbing a handful of Curtis Samuel’s equipment. His teammate Ben Boulware, himself no stranger to a little extracurricular activity, defended him. He’s annoyed by the criticism.

Clemson's Ben Boulware has thoughts on people ripping Christian Wilkins for, uh, grabbing a handful in the Fiesta Bowl. pic.twitter.com/qC1DlDnHW2 — Brian Hamilton (@BrianHamiltonSI) January 4, 2017

Boulware is correct, in a sense. Such antics, if not to that degree, are probably familiar to anyone who has played football or attended an all-male high school. Though, whether doing that to an opponent to “lighten the mood” outside a pile as he’s pinned to the ground in a playoff semifinal with about 800 cameras on you is appropriate is a different matter.