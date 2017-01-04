NCAAF USA Today Sports

Ben Boulware Defended Christian Wilkins Grabbing Balls, Enjoys The Odd Butt Grab

Clemson player gets handsy

Ben Boulware Defended Christian Wilkins Grabbing Balls, Enjoys The Odd Butt Grab

NCAAF

Ben Boulware Defended Christian Wilkins Grabbing Balls, Enjoys The Odd Butt Grab

Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins was caught on camera grabbing a handful of Curtis Samuel’s equipment. His teammate Ben Boulware, himself no stranger to a little extracurricular activity, defended him. He’s annoyed by the criticism.

Boulware is correct, in a sense. Such antics, if not to that degree, are probably familiar to anyone who has played football or attended an all-male high school. Though, whether doing that to an opponent to “lighten the mood” outside a pile as he’s pinned to the ground in a playoff semifinal with about 800 cameras on you is appropriate is a different matter.

Clemson player gets handsy

, , , , , NCAAF

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home