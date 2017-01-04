Chandler Parsons and Kendall Jenner Partying "All Over Hollywood"

Chandler Parsons and Kendall Jenner have been partying “all over Hollywood,” rendezvousing twice this week with the Grizzlies in town, according to TMZ. (Who else?) Earlier in the week, they “bumped into” each other at a Rolls Royce/Bentley/Bugati dealership. Oh, you shop here too?

In the story, TMZ refers to the two as “ex-flames.” In 2014, Parsons responded to rumors that he and Jenner were dating by saying that when they were spotted together it was merely a “group activity.”

Parsons was repeatedly asked by the paps if he believes in the Kardashian Kurse. It’s not entirely clear from the video, but it appears he does not give it much credence. Actually, it’s presently unclear whether or not the Kurse extends to their half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. The jury is still out on that one.