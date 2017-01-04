Grayson Allen's Indefinite Suspension Was Just 1 Game

Grayson Allen is a serial opponent tripper. After his latest dirty play Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski suspended Allen “indefinitely.” That indefinite suspension lasted all of 1 game as then #5 Duke lost to unranked Virginia Tech in Allen’s absence. Coach K is obviously done satisfying what other people think he needs to do because Allen is back in the starting lineup for Duke’s game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

Grayson Allen, Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles and Amile Jefferson are Duke's starters tonight. One-game suspension for Allen — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) January 4, 2017