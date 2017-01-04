Grayson Allen's Indefinite Suspension Was Just 1 Game

Grayson Allen is a serial opponent tripper. After his latest dirty play Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski suspended Allen “indefinitely.” That indefinite suspension lasted all of 1 game as then #5 Duke lost to unranked Virginia Tech in Allen’s absence. Coach K is obviously done satisfying what other people think he needs to do because Allen is back in the starting lineup for Duke’s game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.
