NCAAB USA Today Sports

Grayson Allen's Indefinite Suspension Was Just 1 Game

grayson-allen

Grayson Allen's Indefinite Suspension Was Just 1 Game

NCAAB

Grayson Allen's Indefinite Suspension Was Just 1 Game

Grayson Allen is a serial opponent tripper. After his latest dirty play Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski suspended Allen “indefinitely.” That indefinite suspension lasted all of 1 game as then #5 Duke lost to unranked Virginia Tech in Allen’s absence. Coach K is obviously done satisfying what other people think he needs to do because Allen is back in the starting lineup for Duke’s game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

, , , NCAAB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home