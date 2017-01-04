J.J. Watt's Younger Brother T.J. Is Already an All-Pro at Quotes and Work Ethic

J.J. Watt went from walk-on at Wisconsin to NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and is always on when it comes to living football. His younger brother T.J., a linebacker at Wisconsin, is already in top form and ready to move straight into media sessions at the NFL level.

T.J. was featured in MMQB and had this to say about potentially going to Nebraska instead of Wisconsin:

“I actually thought about some other schools, and I was interested in Nebraska,” T.J. says. “But they kind of backed off recruiting me. I think it was because of my name. They just assumed a Watt would go to Wisconsin.” When asked what interested him about Nebraska, T.J.’s eyes sink into a robotic gaze. He recites an answer so Watt-ish, it could be mistaken as a spoof. “Because I heard the only thing they have there is football,” he says. “Only football.”

T.J. would be disappointed to find out that Omaha has a really nice zoo. Then, he doubled down with this about what he spends his time doing:

Watt claims he has few interests other than football. “I don’t go out on weekends,” he says. “After games, I’ll literally sit in my apartment and watch football. I have it instilled in me from my brothers, J.J. especially, minimal gains and marginal gains, you can be one percent better. I honestly believe that if I stay in, there’s probably a player from Michigan State or Ohio State going out drinking beer, and I have to be getting better than him.”

He also has an apartment covered in motivational quotes, and has texted one each day to J.J. after his older brother’s back surgery that has kept him out this season. “People who don’t like inspirational quotes are the people who read them, but don’t actually comprehend them or take them to heart,” says T.J.

He’s a quoter, not a gloater. I think we know who PFT Commenter would be taking if he had the first overall pick.