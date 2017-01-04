Roundup: Starbucks Set to Pass McDonald's as No. 1 Chain & Megyn Kelly's NBC Move a Mistake?

Rose Bertram, a model … Megyn Kelly left Fox for NBC, turning down $25 million to take a little less … this is the best Megyn Kelly take – and it says she made a colossal mistake … “Pit bull named Scarface attacks family in Florida after they try dressing it in sweater” … the Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie divorce could get really ugly in 2017 … “Amazon wins patent for a flying warehouse that will deploy drones to deliver parcels in minutes” … watch this 2-year old save his brother after a dresser fell on him … cool story from Iceland: “First baby of 1980 has the first of 2017” … Starbucks is about to overtake McDonald’s as the “most valuable” restaurant chain …

Is Nick Saban’s dominance bad for college football? And plenty of Lane Kiffin talk! Interviews with Bruce Feldman, Stewart Mandel and Joel Klatt. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast]

One of my favorite stories in this week’s Roundup: Guys go to play basketball at the Y during lunch, and Kelly Oubre of the Wizards is there shooting, and refuses to move. [D Magazine]

The most absurd stat of the bowl season: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan went a combined 0-11 in bowl games. [Newsweek]

Sports fans who enjoy gambling may like to know that Donald Trump is a fan of it, too. [Seattle Times]

Sammy Watkins just can’t stay healthy. He needs another surgery. [Buffalo News]

“Murder case dismissed against “Superfly” Snuka in girlfriend’s 1983 death.” [CBS News]

The more you know: Jarvis Landry has an affinity for Rambo. Really. [Ringer]

The best white running back in the NFL? Zach Zenner of the Lions. This is according to Michael Bennett of the Seahawks. [Free Press]

I can dig this idea: Chip Kelly, offensive coordinator of the Rams? Surely he’d help Jared Goff. [Rams Wire]

Well, this is troubling for Knicks fans: the team is “draining” Kristaps Porzingis. [NY Post]

Las Vegas sports books have come out ahead for 40 months in a row, but in December, the victory was not nearly as large as usual. [ESPN]

This was an interesting topic: Is Stephen Curry’s decline bad for the NBA?

A beautifully drawn-up game-winning shot by Robert Covington as the 76ers beat the Timberwolves.