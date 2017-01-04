NFL MVP Blind Taste Test: Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?

The NFL MVP award is a jumbled mess, with four quarterbacks vying for the award. I believe the four best candidates are quarterbacks: Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Each has a compelling case: The best rookie QB season in NFL history; the best season of Ryan’s career; he’s Tom Brady, and the hottest 6-game stretch of any QB this season.

Ezekiel Elliott had a fantastic rookie season, leading the league in rushing, but I don’t believe he’s a serious candidate for MVP.

My choice would be Dak Prescott, as detailed here:

Blind taste tests are fun, right? They’re fun when debating the College Football Playoff teams; also fun when discussing resumes for the NCAA Tournament.

Using some of the easiest-to-digest QB stats, here are the four candidates:

If you’re just looking at stats, and that’s all that matters, pick it based on this. Then, rename the award, “The QB With the Best Stats.”

If you want to see which stats belong to which player, click here to see the answers …