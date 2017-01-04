Nick Young Sets New Record For Best 3-Point Celebration Ever

Nick Young scored 20 points in a Lakers win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Young made 6-of-11 three-pointers, including this one that put the Lakers up 2 early in the 2nd quarter. The release felt so good that Young did this:

And if you watch this, you’ll see that this wasn’t his only celebration last night.

I think he may have surpassed his previous best celebration which was walking away with his arms raised on a shot he missed. Nick Young is just on another level. He is the first man to bring the Key & Peele pump celebration to the NBA. It’s just a good thing he’s not a football player. There were way more than 2 pumps.