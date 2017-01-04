Antonio Brown Shows off Voice with Spot-On Impression of The Weeknd

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is a multitalented NFL player. He helped to promote Madden ’17 with a fun new commercial.

In the video, Brown was weirdly impressive using his falsetto impression of pop star The Weeknd.

It was much more enjoyable than earlier concepts with Rob Gronkowski covering Bon Jovi and Von Miller attempting Justin Bieber.

Conceptually, the song was well-executed as well. Performed in a small jazz bar environment, Brown looks the part and also sounds soulful as heck in the process.

Here are the lyrics to his cover of “I Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd:

“And you know that I can catch the ball,

You know that I can run.

I can also jump into the air,

Because I don’t weigh a ton.

So just put me on your Madden team,

Let’s get this season won.

We can roll to the Super Bowl. Touchdown pass, don’t worry — I got it.

Deep coverage, don’t worry — they’re slow.

You know I will always be open

Just as soon as the ball is thrown. I can’t stop my endzone dancing moves.

When I shake it, they can’t take it.

Let me win a Super Bowl with you.

Oh, you’ll love it, want more of it.”

If the reference to his awesome touchdown dances didn’t do enough for you, there’s more.

The rest of the video includes spinning footballs on fire and some fantastic club dance moves from the Pittsburgh wide receiver.