Rob Gronkowski's High School Highlight Reel is Borderline Disturbing

NFL defenders typically don’t fare well when matched up against New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. His 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame presents a problem for smaller linebackers, safeties and cornerbacks. So, really, it’s no surprise that high school Gronk similarly dominated opponents on both sides of the ball — and special teams.

This tends to happen when someone who just earned his driver’s license is tasked with stopping a football-catching polar bear. Gronkowski’s sizzle reel conjures up memories of Big Rugby Kid. Remember Big Rugby Kid?