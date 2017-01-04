NFL USA Today Sports

Rob Gronkowski's High School Highlight Reel is Borderline Disturbing

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots reacts after failing to catch a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks during a game at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

NFL defenders typically don’t fare well when matched up against New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. His 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame presents a problem for smaller linebackers, safeties and cornerbacks. So, really, it’s no surprise that high school Gronk similarly dominated opponents on both sides of the ball — and special teams.

This tends to happen when someone who just earned his driver’s license is tasked with stopping a football-catching polar bear. Gronkowski’s sizzle reel conjures up memories of Big Rugby Kid. Remember Big Rugby Kid?

 

