SBS Tournament of Champions Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: January Golf is Back!

We’ve had a nice layoff from golf for a month, but now it’s time for the season to get underway. This week the SBS Tournament of Champions takes place at the Plantation course at Kapalua in prime time. The field features some big names who are looking to knock some rust off their games as the season begins.

Hideki Matsuyama is the favorite and that is no surprise as he’s coming off of a stretch that includes four wins and two top fives in his last six starts. Just behind Matsuyama is Jordan Spieth, who won at Kapalua last season in an eight-stroke blowout over the field, and Dustin Johnson.

Odds via TopBet

Hideki Matsuyama +450
Dustin Johnson +500
Jordan Spieth +500
Jason Day +650
Patrick Reed +1,000
Bubba Watson +1,600
Justin Thomas +1,600
Brandt Snedeker +1,800
Daniel Berger +2,200
Ryan Moore +2,200

TV Schedule

Th – 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM EST – Golf Channel
Fr – 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM EST – Golf Channel
Sa – 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM EST – NBC; 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM – Golf Channel
Su – 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST – NBC

Tee Times

Tee Time Players
3:20 PM Cody Gribble Mackenzie Hughes
3:30 PM Rod Pampling Pat Perez
3:40 PM Aaron Baddeley Greg Chalmers
3:50 PM Vaughn Taylor Brendan Steele
4:00 PM Billy Hurley III Brian Stuard
4:10 PM Charley Hoffman Tony Finau
4:20 PM Branden Grace Jim Herman
4:30 PM James Hahn Fabian Gomez
4:40 PM Daniel Berger Jhonattan Vegas
4:50 PM Bubba Watson William McGirt
5:00 PM Si Woo Kim Jason Dufner
5:10 PM Jimmy Walker Brandt Snedeker
5:20 PM Justin Thomas Hideki Matsuyama
5:30 PM Ryan Moore Russell Knox
5:40 PM Patrick Reed Jason Day
5:50 PM Jordan Spieth Dustin Johnson

My Pick

It’s pretty hard to make a pick that isn’t the defending champion in Jordan Spieth or the guy who has won everything over the last two months in Hideki Matsuyama, so I’m going to say that Patrick Reed gets an early win!

