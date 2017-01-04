Someone Pranked Jordan Spieth by Writing "Golden Child" on His Parking Sign at Kapalua

Jordan Spieth doesn’t like being called “Golden Child.”

“It was either Colt Knost or Robert Garrigus … I’m not sure who started with the nickname,” Spieth said Tuesday during a break in his New York media tour. “But it’s not nice what I say to them when they say it to me. I’ve been working on trying to keep it quiet. And this week isn’t going to help.”

So if you’re friends with Spieth, a good way to mess with him is to turn his designated parking sign at the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua into one that annoys him.

Defending champion @JordanSpieth has a modified parking sign at #Kapalua. And so the new year begins … pic.twitter.com/qUkdlCDyue — Dave Shedloski (@DaveShedloski) January 3, 2017

While the culprit hasn’t come forward, we’re pretty sure it’s Justin Thomas.

That's pretty funny whoever decided to do that… https://t.co/fBkCHcAMtd — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 4, 2017

Spieth isn’t the favorite to win this week, but he will likely play well considering his success at Kapalua last season.