Tracy Claeys: "I won't be up here freezing my a-- off so ya'll enjoy the winter."

Tracy Claeys was fired by the University of Minnesota on Tuesday. Claeys’ job did not survive the sexual assault accusations against 10 of his players that resulted in suspensions and a temporary boycott of the Holiday Bowl. If Claeys hadn’t awkwardly tweeted his unconditional support of his players, maybe he would still have a job. Either way, he’s done at Minnesota which means he won’t be freezing his ass off. So ya’ll enjoy the winter. Seriously. Those were his parting words.