Tracy Claeys: "I won't be up here freezing my a-- off so ya'll enjoy the winter."

DETROIT MI - DECEMBER 28: Minnesota Golden Gophers head football coach Tracy Claeys watches the action during the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas on December 28, 2015 during the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Tracy Claeys was fired by the University of Minnesota on Tuesday. Claeys’ job did not survive the sexual assault accusations against 10 of his players that resulted in suspensions and a temporary boycott of the Holiday Bowl. If Claeys hadn’t awkwardly tweeted his unconditional support of his players, maybe he would still have a job. Either way, he’s done at Minnesota which means he won’t be freezing his ass off. So ya’ll enjoy the winter. Seriously. Those were his parting words.

