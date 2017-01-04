NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo Beat the Knicks at the Buzzer in Madison Square Garden

during their game at Madison Square Garden on January 4, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo Beat the Knicks at the Buzzer in Madison Square Garden

NBA

VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo Beat the Knicks at the Buzzer in Madison Square Garden

Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The day after he earned a Lee Jenkins profile in Sports Illustrated, The Greek Freak scored 12-points in the 4th as the Bucks came back to beat the Knicks and leave Carmelo Anthony shaking his head. Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and forced the turnover that led to the Bucks’ final possession.

, , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home