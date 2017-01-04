VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo Beat the Knicks at the Buzzer in Madison Square Garden

Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The day after he earned a Lee Jenkins profile in Sports Illustrated, The Greek Freak scored 12-points in the 4th as the Bucks came back to beat the Knicks and leave Carmelo Anthony shaking his head. Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and forced the turnover that led to the Bucks’ final possession.
BALL. GAME.
Giannis wins it for the @Bucks with the @TISSOT buzzer beater!
Final: MIL 105 – @nyknicks 104. pic.twitter.com/MMW6N22vVW
— NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2017
Comments