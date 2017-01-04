VIDEO: Joel Embiid Had a Game-Winning Screen

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, 93-91. The game-winner was made by a struggling Robert Covington with .2 seconds remaining in the 4th. To spring Covington, Embiid set one of those Kevin Garnett-esque illegal-but-referees-never-call-it-screens. Embiid stuck his butt out and moved back enough to push Andrew Wiggins off course. Covington went up and caught a perfect pass from Dario Saric.

Tom Thibodeau deserves major credit for this Sixers win as the defensive genius apparently chose to have no one guard either the rim or the inbounder with 1.6 seconds left on the clock. It’s hard to believe the Timberwolves are just 11-24.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are 9-24 and on pace for their most wins of the Brett Brown era.