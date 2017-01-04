VIDEO: Russell Westbrook Hit a Referee in the Head With a Basketball

Russell Westbrook threw a basketball and hit a referee in the head during the 1st quarter of a game in Charlotte on Wednesday night. Westbrook was trying to throw the ball TO the referee and the official looked away and got hit in the head. Westbrook was given a technical foul, which will probably be rescinded. So this means throwing a ball at a referee is only worth a single tech? That’s not an ejection if they think it was intentional?

Thunder’s Russell Westbrook drills referee in the head with the ball pic.twitter.com/57PygvLNHG — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 5, 2017