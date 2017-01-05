Ben Roethlisberger Hopes His Kids Will Play Golf

Ben Roethlisberger has suffered a litany of injuries over the course of his 14 years as a NFL quarterback. Of course that is no surprise as football is a violent game and takes a tremendous toll on the body every week with men hitting each other as hard as they can.
On Wednesday the two-time Super Bowl champion went on the Dan Patrick show and answered the question as to whether or not he would encourage his kids to, “do whatever they want to do and love to,” but “hopefully it’s golf, though.”
The comments about five minutes into the interview.
Here’s a list via KFFL and SportsInjuryPredictor of Roethlisberger’s injures:
|Year
|Week
|Injury Status
|Injury
|2004
|14
|Probable
|quadriceps
|2004
|17
|Questionable
|ribs
|2005
|2
|Questionable
|knee
|2005
|3
|Probable
|back
|2005
|6
|Doubtful
|knee
|2005
|7
|Probable
|knee
|2005
|9
|Out
|knee
|2005
|10
|Out
|knee
|2005
|11
|Questionable
|knee
|2005
|12
|Probable
|knee
|2005
|13
|Probable
|thigh
|2005
|14
|Probable
|thumb
|2005
|15
|Probable
|thumb
|2005
|16
|Probable
|thumb
|2005
|17
|Probable
|thumb
|2005
|18
|Probable
|thumb
|2005
|19
|Probable
|thumb
|2005
|20
|Probable
|thumb
|2006
|1
|Out
|appendix
|2006
|2
|Questionable
|shoulder
|2006
|8
|Questionable
|concussion
|2006
|13
|Probable
|chest
|2006
|17
|Probable
|shoulder
|2007
|5
|Probable
|foot
|2007
|10
|Probable
|hip
|2007
|15
|Questionable
|shoulder
|2007
|17
|Questionable
|ankle
|2008
|2
|Probable
|shoulder
|2008
|3
|Probable
|shoulder
|2008
|5
|Questionable
|shoulder
|2009
|12
|Questionable
|head
|2009
|13
|Probable
|head
|2011
|5
|Probable
|foot
|2011
|12
|Probable
|thumb
|2011
|13
|Probable
|hand
|2011
|14
|Probable
|thumb
|2011
|16
|Questionable
|ankle
|2011
|17
|Probable
|ankle
|2011
|18
|Probable
|ankle
|2012
|11
|Out
|shoulder
|2012
|12
|Out
|shoulder
|2012
|13
|Out
|shoulder/ribs
|2012
|14
|Probable
|shoulder/ribs
|2013
|6
|Probable
|finger
|2013
|9
|Probable
|non-injury
|2015
|6
|Left game
|Torn meniscus
|2015
|3
|Missed 4 weeks
|MCL sprain
|2016
|12
|Did not miss
|Concussion
Golf wins again!
