Ben Roethlisberger Hopes His Kids Will Play Golf

Ben Roethlisberger has suffered a litany of injuries over the course of his 14 years as a NFL quarterback. Of course that is no surprise as football is a violent game and takes a tremendous toll on the body every week with men hitting each other as hard as they can.

On Wednesday the two-time Super Bowl champion went on the Dan Patrick show and answered the question as to whether or not he would encourage his kids to, “do whatever they want to do and love to,” but “hopefully it’s golf, though.”

The comments about five minutes into the interview.

Here’s a list via KFFL and SportsInjuryPredictor of Roethlisberger’s injures:

Year Week Injury Status Injury 2004 14 Probable quadriceps 2004 17 Questionable ribs 2005 2 Questionable knee 2005 3 Probable back 2005 6 Doubtful knee 2005 7 Probable knee 2005 9 Out knee 2005 10 Out knee 2005 11 Questionable knee 2005 12 Probable knee 2005 13 Probable thigh 2005 14 Probable thumb 2005 15 Probable thumb 2005 16 Probable thumb 2005 17 Probable thumb 2005 18 Probable thumb 2005 19 Probable thumb 2005 20 Probable thumb 2006 1 Out appendix 2006 2 Questionable shoulder 2006 8 Questionable concussion 2006 13 Probable chest 2006 17 Probable shoulder 2007 5 Probable foot 2007 10 Probable hip 2007 15 Questionable shoulder 2007 17 Questionable ankle 2008 2 Probable shoulder 2008 3 Probable shoulder 2008 5 Questionable shoulder 2009 12 Questionable head 2009 13 Probable head 2011 5 Probable foot 2011 12 Probable thumb 2011 13 Probable hand 2011 14 Probable thumb 2011 16 Questionable ankle 2011 17 Probable ankle 2011 18 Probable ankle 2012 11 Out shoulder 2012 12 Out shoulder 2012 13 Out shoulder/ribs 2012 14 Probable shoulder/ribs 2013 6 Probable finger 2013 9 Probable non-injury 2015 6 Left game Torn meniscus 2015 3 Missed 4 weeks MCL sprain 2016 12 Did not miss Concussion

Golf wins again!