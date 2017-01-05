Golf USA Today Sports

Ben Roethlisberger Hopes His Kids Will Play Golf

Ben Roethlisberger has suffered a litany of injuries over the course of his 14 years as a NFL quarterback. Of course that is no surprise as football is a violent game and takes a tremendous toll on the body every week with men hitting each other as hard as they can.

On Wednesday the two-time Super Bowl champion went on the Dan Patrick show and answered the question as to whether or not he would encourage his kids to, “do whatever they want to do and love to,” but “hopefully it’s golf, though.”

The comments about five minutes into the interview.

Here’s a list via KFFL and SportsInjuryPredictor of Roethlisberger’s injures:

Year Week Injury Status Injury
2004 14 Probable quadriceps
2004 17 Questionable ribs
2005 2 Questionable knee
2005 3 Probable back
2005 6 Doubtful knee
2005 7 Probable knee
2005 9 Out knee
2005 10 Out knee
2005 11 Questionable knee
2005 12 Probable knee
2005 13 Probable thigh
2005 14 Probable thumb
2005 15 Probable thumb
2005 16 Probable thumb
2005 17 Probable thumb
2005 18 Probable thumb
2005 19 Probable thumb
2005 20 Probable thumb
2006 1 Out appendix
2006 2 Questionable shoulder
2006 8 Questionable concussion
2006 13 Probable chest
2006 17 Probable shoulder
2007 5 Probable foot
2007 10 Probable hip
2007 15 Questionable shoulder
2007 17 Questionable ankle
2008 2 Probable shoulder
2008 3 Probable shoulder
2008 5 Questionable shoulder
2009 12 Questionable head
2009 13 Probable head
2011 5 Probable foot
2011 12 Probable thumb
2011 13 Probable hand
2011 14 Probable thumb
2011 16 Questionable ankle
2011 17 Probable ankle
2011 18 Probable ankle
2012 11 Out shoulder
2012 12 Out shoulder
2012 13 Out shoulder/ribs
2012 14 Probable shoulder/ribs
2013 6 Probable finger
2013 9 Probable non-injury
2015 6 Left game Torn meniscus
2015 3 Missed 4 weeks MCL sprain
2016 12 Did not miss Concussion

Golf wins again!

