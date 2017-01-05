Colin Cowherd Producer Makes Parody of Browns QBs Since 1999 Set to Tune of "We Didn't Start the Fire"

This fun video was put together by Colin Cowherd writer/producer Andrew Samson, who Colin referred to as the program’s “Executive Director of Bits.”
As often as the Browns QB list comes to our consciousness — we see that one jersey several times a year, as its length gets updated — you forget about people like Spergon Wynn and Ken Dorsey.
Here’s hoping — genuinely — that one of these days they get it right.
Disclosure: TBL’s founding editor Jason McIntyre appears with Colin Cowherd on FS1’s Speak for Yourself.
Comments