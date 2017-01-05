Colin Cowherd Producer Makes Parody of Browns QBs Since 1999 Set to Tune of "We Didn't Start the Fire"

In honor of another horrible Browns season, Billy Joel runs through all the quarterbacks who have come and gone. pic.twitter.com/9fJb4B12np — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 4, 2017

This fun video was put together by Colin Cowherd writer/producer Andrew Samson, who Colin referred to as the program’s “Executive Director of Bits.”

As often as the Browns QB list comes to our consciousness — we see that one jersey several times a year, as its length gets updated — you forget about people like Spergon Wynn and Ken Dorsey.

Here’s hoping — genuinely — that one of these days they get it right.

Disclosure: TBL’s founding editor Jason McIntyre appears with Colin Cowherd on FS1’s Speak for Yourself.