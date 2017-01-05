Roundup: Tiger Woods Can Win Again, Butler Upsets #1 Villanova

Megan Fox, who absolutely should join New Girl permanently …. someone will be handing out pot at Trump’s inauguration because civil disobedience or something … Macy’s is closing 68 stores … Bernie Sanders printed out a Donald Trump twee to show he said he wouldn’t cut health care laws … want to feel bad or angry – check out what these television personalities make … Dylan Roof addressed the court yesterday .. a child abuse scandal coming for Pope Francis … here’s a priest who prostituted his lovers and filmed sex parties … there’s a documentary about the Menendez brothers on tonight … CBS is coming to Hulu …

Butler beat #1 Villanova. [Indy Star]

How high end basketball sneakers end up at Marshalls. [Complex]

Joel Embiid gets advice from Tim Duncan. [News4SA]

The Warriors are still awesome, but Steph Curry hasn’t quite been himself this season. [The Crossover]

Some analysts think Tiger Woods can win again. [USA TODAY]

On Coach K’s back surgery and the convenient end to Grayson Allen’s suspension. [CBS]

The story behind Kevin Durant to the Warriors. [True Hoop]

Justise Winslow’s season is over. He’ll have shoulder surgery. [Twitter]

Tom Brady’s letter to a heartbroken family. [SI]

Finally, an oral history of a media thing that happened on Sunday. [The Ringer]

Kang Jung-ho arrested on DUI charges again. [YOHNAP News]

Conor McGregor and Jon Lovitz want you to watch a horse race.

A bunch of bloopers from December.

Remember Bo Bice? An employee at an airport Popeye’s called him “white boy.”