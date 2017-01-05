USA Today Sports

Roundup: Tiger Woods Can Win Again, Butler Upsets #1 Villanova

WESTWOOD, CA - AUGUST 03: Actress Megan Fox attends Paramount Pictures' "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" premiere at Regency Village Theatre on August 3, 2014 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Roundup: Tiger Woods Can Win Again, Butler Upsets #1 Villanova

Roundup

Roundup: Tiger Woods Can Win Again, Butler Upsets #1 Villanova

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 29: American actress Megan Fox attends the Latin American Premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' at Cinepolis Acoxpa, on July 29, 2014 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/ Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International)Megan Fox, who absolutely should join New Girl permanently …. someone will be handing out pot at Trump’s inauguration because civil disobedience or something … Macy’s is closing 68 stores … Bernie Sanders printed out a Donald Trump twee to show he said he wouldn’t cut health care laws … want to feel bad or angry – check out what these television personalities makeDylan Roof addressed the court yesterday .. a child abuse scandal coming for Pope Francis … here’s a priest who prostituted his lovers and filmed sex parties … there’s a documentary about the Menendez brothers on tonight … CBS is coming to Hulu … 

Butler beat #1 Villanova. [Indy Star]

How high end basketball sneakers end up at Marshalls. [Complex]

Joel Embiid gets advice from Tim Duncan. [News4SA]

The Warriors are still awesome, but Steph Curry hasn’t quite been himself this season. [The Crossover]

Some analysts think Tiger Woods can win again. [USA TODAY]

On Coach K’s back surgery and the convenient end to Grayson Allen’s suspension. [CBS]

The story behind Kevin Durant to the Warriors. [True Hoop]

Justise Winslow’s season is over. He’ll have shoulder surgery. [Twitter]

Tom Brady’s letter to a heartbroken family. [SI]

Finally, an oral history of a media thing that happened on Sunday. [The Ringer]

Kang Jung-ho arrested on DUI charges again. [YOHNAP News]

Conor McGregor and Jon Lovitz want you to watch a horse race.

A bunch of bloopers from December.

Remember Bo Bice? An employee at an airport Popeye’s called him “white boy.”

, , , , , , Roundup

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home