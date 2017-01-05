Tiger Woods has a Fairly Busy Schedule Before the Month of March

Tiger Woods has released his upcoming schedule for the next two months and there are more tournaments on it than some may have expected.

Woods, who played for the first time since August of 2015 last month in the Hero World Challenge, made the announcement on his website:

I am working hard to sharpen my game for 2017, and my goal is simple: to win. Winning takes care of itself. This year, I’ll start my season at the Farmers Insurance Open and then head to Dubai for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Next up will be the Genesis Open followed by The Honda Classic here at home.

This means Tiger is playing four times in five weeks.

Date Tournament Course Wins Jan. 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines 7 + ’08 U.S. Open Feb. 2-5 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Emirates Golf Club 2 Feb. 16-19 Genesis Open Riviera 0 Feb. 23-26 The Honda Classic PGA National 0

The now 41-year-old Woods definitely appears to be ready to get back to it, and he showed flashes during the Hero World Challenge, including a bogey-free 65 during his third round.

Woods also says that he will probably stick with his Nike clubs for the time being, which isn’t a surprise considering the rumors that he is part of a group interested in purchasing TaylorMade, as he searches for the best option moving forward:

I’m still testing clubs and trying to find the best ball-wood combo. What people don’t realize is that Bridgestone made the Nike golf ball for a number of years. It’s a great ball and making the switch wasn’t that hard. I’m really excited to join the Bridgestone team. For now, I’ll probably stick with some of my old Nike equipment, and use my Scotty Cameron putter. I’m also proud to be working with Monster and look forward to the things we’ll do together.

[TW]