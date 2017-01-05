Toledo Walleye's "Rocky" Tribute Uniforms are an Abomination

We'll be wearing these unis during our heavyweight bout with the Brampton Beast this Saturday. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/o2fzyJTK0u — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) January 5, 2017

To be a minor-league franchise is to grapple with the eternal struggle of putting fans in seats. That’s why no stone goes unturned in the gimmick department. That’s why we end up with things like the Toledo Walleye’s Rocky uniforms, which will be worn Saturday against Brampton.

They are heinous. And while I don’t begrudge the franchise for trying, I wonder if forcing players to wear the flesh-colored duds will come with a problematic unintended consequence. Wouldn’t the smart move be to get a game misconduct after the opening faceoff to reduce the amount of time the public can see you skate around in this outfit?